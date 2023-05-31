Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $173.46. 1,705,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,600. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

