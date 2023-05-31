Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. 846,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

