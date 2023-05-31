Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,912,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,958 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HP by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 6,747,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

