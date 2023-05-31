Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.28. 1,799,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

