BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,846. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

