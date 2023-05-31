BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,219. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.90.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

