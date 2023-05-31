BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $11.50 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1,351.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,786 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.