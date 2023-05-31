BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 651,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

