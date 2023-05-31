BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of EW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

