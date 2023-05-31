BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4,141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,190 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in KLA by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after buying an additional 209,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.82. 346,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,885. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $473.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.08.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.