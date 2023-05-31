BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 142,546 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 522.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,546 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,651,000 after buying an additional 390,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 547,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.