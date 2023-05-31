BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 33,162 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. 3,878,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.