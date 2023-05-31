BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 33,162 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
