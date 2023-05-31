BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 693 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.49. 845,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

