BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,435.2 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
BICO Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.72.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
