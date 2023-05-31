BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 361,096 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 361,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $881,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,686,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,556,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 749,909 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,814,779.78.

On Friday, May 19th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 148,229 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $358,714.18.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,252,677 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $3,044,005.11.

On Monday, May 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $4,809,746.72.

On Friday, May 12th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $1,501,902.81.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $4,267,773.16.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 5,776,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $315.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 80.28% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

