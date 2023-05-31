Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BPTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 6,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

