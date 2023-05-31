Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) vs. RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Critical Survey

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bio-Path and RVL Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 237.30%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.4% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bio-Path shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -107.00% -94.76% RVL Pharmaceuticals -152.21% -111.27% -46.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Path and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$13.87 million ($2.10) -0.79 RVL Pharmaceuticals $49.72 million 1.68 -$51.69 million ($0.60) -1.40

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RVL Pharmaceuticals. RVL Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals beats Bio-Path on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

