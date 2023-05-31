Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 241,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Biofrontera stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

