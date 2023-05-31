Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 241,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Biofrontera Stock Performance
Biofrontera stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.01.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
