BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.53 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

