Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 45,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

