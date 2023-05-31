Bitcoin Diamond Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $36,340.36 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00132119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003743 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.