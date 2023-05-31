Bitcoin Private Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $143.34 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00122397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

