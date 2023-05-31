BitcoinBR Price Up 52.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $15,854.55 and approximately $5.17 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

