BitDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $4.02 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

