BitShares Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and approximately $322,085.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,004,945 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.