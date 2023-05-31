BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

