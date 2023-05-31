BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $233,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $15.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $657.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

