Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $906,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 456,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

