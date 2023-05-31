Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Neil Rinaldi Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Neil Rinaldi acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($16,993.46).

Blue Star Helium Limited operates as an independent helium exploration and production company in Australia. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

