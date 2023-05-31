BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00417427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00120161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

