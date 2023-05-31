Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 123,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 57,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

