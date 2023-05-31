Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $55.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,473.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,628.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,382.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

