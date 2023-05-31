Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 718,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

BKNG stock traded down $20.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,508.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,628.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,382.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

