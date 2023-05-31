BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 541,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,462,156 shares.The stock last traded at $28.61 and had previously closed at $28.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.40, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.