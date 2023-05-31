Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Brady stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 217,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
