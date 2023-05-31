Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.76. Approximately 101,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 590,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $256,012.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $952,875.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.