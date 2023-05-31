Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $805.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,892. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.69 and a 200 day moving average of $600.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

