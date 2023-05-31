Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) PT at $43.57

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.