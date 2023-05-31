Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $15.75

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Repsol Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.