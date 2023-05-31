Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $15.75

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

