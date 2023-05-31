Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target at $215.00

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 255 ($3.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

SOUHY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

