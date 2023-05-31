Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $112.88

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

