Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $48.56

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,834.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

