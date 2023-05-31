Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.25

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 1733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.
Brother Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
