Bumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the typical volume of 5,250 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 2,896,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.