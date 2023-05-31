BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BuzzFeed will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

