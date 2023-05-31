BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

