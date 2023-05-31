Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,986 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $56,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 186,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading

