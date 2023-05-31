Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,300. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

