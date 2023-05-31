CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up to $22.01

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $22.85. CAE shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 78,558 shares traded.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,140,000 after buying an additional 1,363,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,324,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

