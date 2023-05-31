California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 121.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 508.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 1,054,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

